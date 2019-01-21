Consultation on coastal flood study

Residents are being encouraged to attend a meeting in Stonehaven later this month to have their say in measures to prevent coastal flooding.

Aberdeenshire Council is organising a consultation on Tuesday, January 29.

The aim of the meeting is to inform people about the coastal flooding study currently being carried out and to ask for comments and ideas from local residents on how the problem can be addressed.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee last year approved the £180,000 coastal protection survey for Stonehaven.

Separately, work is getting under way on a long-awaited £16 million flood prevention scheme for the town.

The project is designed to avoid a repeat of severe flooding in 2009 and 2012 when the River Carron burst its banks.

It had been hoped that the scheme would have started last summer.

But a flurry of tender bids pushed back the work by several months.

Aberdeenshire Council’s policy and resources committee approved funding for the scheme in September, 2014.

Meanwhile, the meeting on the coastal flooding study will be held in Mackie Academy from 7pm.

A spokesperson for Stonehaven Flood Action Group said: “It is important to have as big a turn-out as possible to this consultation to show the council that it really does matter to us.

“The purpose of the consultation is to inform us about the coastal flooding study being carried out at present and to ask for comments and ideas from local residents on how this problem can be tackled.”

Local councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “This is an opportunity for Stonehaven residents to hear first-hand what flood protection options may be appropriate for the Stonehaven frontage and to comment on those options.

“I would encourage people to come along and take part.”