Courthouse changes hands

Stonehaven’s former sheriff court building has moved into community ownership.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has transferred the historic courthouse to Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP) for a nominal sum.

The building ceased being a sheriff court and justice of the peace court in 2014.

STP had made the transfer a priority project for the use of community groups struggling to find suitable office accommodation in the town.

James Douglas, STP trustee, said: “Stonehaven Town Partnership is a charitable organisation that was established to promote and encourage voluntary activity within the local community of Stonehaven, and we are very happy to have acquired the court building.”

“It is proposed to retain the court room in its original form as a heritage room.

“The building will be available for hire to groups for meetings, school debating societies and possibly TV companies for programming.”

Richard Maconachie, the SCTS’s chief finance officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to handover this important and historic building to the Partnership which will enable it to remain a vital community centred asset to Stonehaven.”

SCTS has been working with STP and the local community to seek a successful and sustainable transfer.

The arrangement was under the Community Empowerment Act.