A list of temporary safety camera locations has been issued.

Safety Camera Unit van

These locations have been selected with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limits, in areas where many may be unfamiliar with the roads.

Eric Dunion Unit Manager of the North Safety Camera Unit says: “We have been working closely with our Police Scotland colleagues and Local Authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic.

Locations that have been confirmed for short term seasonal enforcement:

Aberdeen City:

A93 North Deeside Road

Aberdeenshire:

A92 Catterline near Thorny Hive Bay, Stonehaven

A90 near to Cleanhills

A90 Kingswells to Craibstone Junction