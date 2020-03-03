Aberdeenshire house raids: Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following a series of housebreakings reported in Aberdeenshire over the weekend.

Properties targeted included Lethenview House, Hillside, Portlethen, between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, and in Garvocklea Gardens, Laurencekirk, between noon and 7.40pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch said: “These are high value break-ins whereby expensive items of treasured sentimental value have been stolen.

“Crimes of this nature are heart breaking for the homeowners, their home has been sullied and cherished items stolen. I urge anyone who knows anything about these crimes to call police immediately on 101.