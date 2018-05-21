Alleged break-ins: two charged

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of alleged break-ins at businesses in Aberdeenshire.

They include the Ramsay Arms Hotel, Fettercairn, and the Quayside Restaurant in Gourdon.

Police were made aware of the incidents in March and May and the pair -an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man - were arrested and charged at the weekend.

They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

In total, they have been charged in connection with five alleged thefts by housebreaking in the North-east, an alleged intended theft and an alleged attempted housebreaking.