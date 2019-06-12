Armed officers recover heroin from vehicle on A90

Heroin worth nearly £22,000 was recovered after a vehicle was stopped on the A90 in the Mearns.

Two men aged 24 and 26, from the London area, have been charged as a result and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The vehicle, which was travelling north, was stopped by armed response officers at Drumlithie because of concerns over the manner of driving shortly after 11pm on Tuesday. Police Scotland’s dog unit also attended.

A low three-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, North Area Commander for Armed Policing, said: “Due to concerns about the manner of driving of a vehicle on the A90 last night, it was necessary for ARV (armed response vehicle) officers to stop the driver and carry out further inquiries.

“Subsequently, two men were arrested in connection with alleged drug supply and the inquiry passed to local officers.”