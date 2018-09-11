Charges follow police operation

More people have been charged as part of a continuing crackdown on antisocial behaviour, violence and drugs in south Aberdeenshire.

Operation Bayswater, run by local police in towns across the area, involves officers and special constables working together with others to prevent and detect crime.

During the evenings of Friday 7 to Sunday 9 September 2018, police targeted areas where antisocial behaviour or violence has previously been reported.

In Inverurie, a 27-year old man and 25-year old man were charged in connection with antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

A 25-year old man was charged in connection with antisocial behaviour and resisting arrest, while a 20 year old was also arrested in connection with his unacceptable behaviour.

A 17-year old man and a 15-year-old youth were charged after allegedly being found in possession of cannabis.

A 30 year old woman was also charged in relation to theft by shoplifting.

In Stonehaven, a 27-year old man was charged in connection with alleged possession of cannabis, while a 25-year old man was charged for allegedly possessing ecstasy.

In Banchory, an 18-year old man was charged in relation to vandalism and resisting arrest.