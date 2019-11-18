Cocaine worth £40,000 found in car on A90

A man has been arrested and charged after police found cocaine with a potential street value of £40,000 in a car stopped on the A90.

Police Scotland said a white Volvo travelling from England to Aberdeen was halted near Stonehaven around 3pm on Thursday, November 14.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, who was the only person in the car, was arrested and charged with drug offences after 281.9 grams of cocaine was found in the rear of the vehicle.

Police said he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.