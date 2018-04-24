Four charged after drugs recovery

Four people have been charged after cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £11,000 and a low four-figure sum of cash was recovered in Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

A drugs search was carried out in the Provost Barclay Drive area of Stonehaven on Sunday, April 22.

A man, 30, and a woman, 29, were charged as a result and were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court the following day.

Officers also carried out a warrant in the Bonnyview Drive area of Aberdeen on Monday, April 23.

Two men, both 21, were charged and were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Stonehaven Community Policing Team PC Wayne Smart said: “The last two days of activity has resulted in a significant amount of drugs being removed from our communities which would only have served to spread misery and harm.

“We rely on the support of our communities and encourage anyone who has concerns about drugs to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”