Police anti-social behaviour message for young people

A police operation got under way this week to prevent an increase in anti-social behaviour and vandalism among young people in Kincardine and Mearns during the school holidays.

Officers are patrolling areas such as Newtonhill and Portlethen and popular hotspot areas in evenings and over weekends, as part of Operation Bayswater.

Sergeant Mike Stobie is urging parents to be aware of what their children doing.

Sgt Stobie said: “Over the course of the school holidays there can sometimes be an increase in antisocial behaviour and reported vandalisms in towns.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Officers will be out patrolling on foot and vehicles around the towns and looking to engage positively with young people and deter them from becoming involved in antisocial behaviour.”

He added: “Vandalism to private property causes distress to owners and vandalism to public areas disappoints the whole community.

“Most residents are very proud of their area and nobody wants to see vandalism in the town.

“Anti-social behaviour such as large groups of people congregating and making lots of noise is a nuisance for residents and causes concern. Residents, particularly older members of the community can feel intimidated and anxious by large groups.

“I would urge local parents to be aware of what their children are up to during the school holidays and to discuss what is and isn’t acceptable with them.“