Police appeal after cars vandalised

Police are seeking witnesses after a number of cars were vandalised in Stonehaven.

Four vehicles parked in the town’s New Street were scratched sometime between the afternoon of Friday, July 27, and 9am on Sunday, July 29.

The damaged cars were a purple Citroen Picasso, a green Citroen Picasso, a red Mazda 2 and a black Mercedes.

Investigating officer PC Michael Urquhart, of Stonehaven community policing team, said: “Mindless acts of vandalism to cars, which owners work hard to buy and maintain, is not acceptable.

“The owners will now have the inconvenience and expense of getting their cars repaired.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything in the New Street area over the weekend to get in contact with Police Scotland on 101.”