Police appeal after report of suspicious incident

Police are trying to trace a man who stopped and offered a teenage girl a lift in Stonehaven.

The girl raised concerns after the incident in the town’s Slug Road area last Thursday, November 22, between 4.45pm and 4.50pm.

It was raining heavily at the time and officers want to establish the exact nature of what occurred.

Local Sergeant Kirsty Welsh said: “At this stage I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time in question and saw this incident or has information to please get in touch as soon as possible while our inquiries continue.

“Likewise, I would encourage this man to contact us if he sees this appeal and recognises himself as the person in question.

“He is described as being white, around 40 to 50, bald, clean shaven and of a muscular build. He was wearing a T-shirt and was driving a black five-door saloon type car with blacked-out windows at the rear.

“Let me stress that there was no physical contact, however the girl was concerned by the exchange that took place and raised her concerns.

“It is crucial we establish the exact nature of this incident so I would urge anyone with information to contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 2692 of November 22.”