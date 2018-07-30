Police appeal after robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was robbed in the Market Square area of Stonehaven.

The incident happened at around 3.25pm on Sunday, July 29, near the Royal Bank of Scotland.

A low amount of cash and a small number of personal items were stolen.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “The woman involved was not seriously injured but has understandably been left extremely shaken by this despicable and cowardly act, which is rare in this area of Aberdeenshire.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious to contact us.

“In particular we would like to trace a man who was in the area at the time as he may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“ He is described as being around 5ft8 or 5ft9in in height with dark hair and dark facial stubble. He was wearing a dark jacket and navy jeans.

“Anyone who recognises the description or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police.”