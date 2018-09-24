Police appeal after thefts

A police investigation is under way after the theft of a forklift and farm machinery near Newtonhill.

A Caterpillar Telehandler was stolen from a building site and vintage tractor parts and other equipment taken from a farm on the same Cammachmore to Cookney road.

They were removed between 6pm on Thursday, September 20, and around 7am the following morning.

Inquiry officer PC Angela Dow said: “We are keeping an open mind as to whether these two incidents of theft could be linked.

“Given what has been stolen it is likely a large vehicle was involved.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area including any unusual vehicles in the time frame to contact us on 101 using reference number CF0232360918 for the forklift and CF0232330918 for the vintage tractor parts and other farm machinery.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”