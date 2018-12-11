Police appeal after vandals strike at Mearns school

Police have condemned vandals who targeted a Mearns school.

They are seeking witnesses after damage was caused to the outdoor play area at Auchenblae Primary over the weekend.

The vandalism occurred sometime between Friday, December 7, and the evening of Sunday, December 9.

It involved toys being thrown onto a roof, a doll’s house, which had been gifted to the school, was damaged and planters were overturned.

Investigating officer PC Wayne Smart said: “As you can imagine, the staff and pupils at Auchenblae have been extremely upset by the damage to their school.

“The children were very much looking forward to setting up a fairy garden for Christmas using the doll’s house as the centrepiece.

“The mindless acts of others has impacted on the fun that the children were looking forward to and is particularly disappointing.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who either heard or saw anything over the weekend or who has heard about it since then, to come forward with any information they have.

“This type of behaviour of damaging a school playground, which is enjoyed by so many, will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone with information to do the right thing and call us with details.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0635 of December 10.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.