Police warn residents of the potential for fuel and oil thefts locally

Three men aged 51, 32 and 21 have now been charged in connection with the alleged theft of used cooking oils across the North East and Tayside between Thursday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 16.The three were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 17.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal concerning the allegation.Detective Constable Lewis Ingram at Police Scotland said: "Our enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a theft to report it. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101."