School head goes on patrol

Mackie Academy’s head teacher has been on patrol with local police officers.

The school has close communty ties with Police Scotland but this was the first time such an initiative had taken place.

Louise Moir joined the patrol which was organised to specifically focus on preventing anti-social behaviour, underage drinking and criminal damage on the last weekend before the school holidays.

Historically this period can see a rise in such incidents.

No acts of criminality, underage drinking or misuse of controlled substances were observed or identified.

Bothe the force and the school are looking to develop and organise future joint patrols, as part of a longer term strategy aimed at reducing youth disorder, anti-social behaviour and acts of criminality within the Stonehaven community.

Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Although Stonehaven has a very low level of youth and antisocial behaviour issues we wanted to ensure this trend continues and the local policing team of Police Scotland and staff at Mackie Academy are committed to ensuring that the people who live and work in Stonehaven continue to enjoy the high quality of life they currently do and, quite rightly, expect.

“With the start of the summer holidays upon us, I would like to remind parents to ensure they know where and what activities their young people are participating in.

“I hope everyone who lives and works in our community has a safe and enjoyable summer.”