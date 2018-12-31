Damaged country road to be repaired

Residents have welcomed major repair works to a country road badly affected by the construction of the Aberdeen bypass.

Aberdeenshire Council will repair 15-20 roads in the region impacted by the construction project over the next 18 months to two years.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison said: “The C13K country road links the A92 at Bourtreebush, Portlethen, with the Netherley road, near Lairhillock School.

“It took a battering from heavy vehicles with the Aberdeen bypass construction site being based at Rothnick.

“Now that the bypass is open and the construction site is being removed, it is time to repair the road.

“This has meant it will be closed from January 14-25 from the A92 to the flyover over the bypass at Rothnick.

“I look forward to seeing a much safer road where drivers don’t have to worry about potholes and broken verges.”

Aberdeenshire Council will be carrying out surface dressing preparatory works between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

Site notices will be erected in due course indicating the temporary restriction to traffic and an alternative route.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We have received a significant contribution in compensation to be spent on carrying out work on the roads affected by the construction of the AWPR.

The 15 to 20 roads affected will be repaired over the next 18 months to two years.

One of the most damaged roads, the C13K, will receive repairs from the week commencing Monday, January 14, for two weeks.”

Meanwhile, the final section of the AWPR is not due to open until later this month.

It had been hoped that the Parkhill to Craibstone stretch would be ready before Christmas but contractor Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) informed Transport Scotland it would not meet the deadline.