Death of former police officer who served in Stonehaven

Tributes have been paid to a former North-east police officer who died last week.

David Thomson served in various towns in the area, including Stonehaven.

Brought up in Oldmeldrum, he started his police career at Banff and following his stint there moved to Rosehearty during the 70s, and also saw service in Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Banchory and Ballater.

Three years into the job, Mr Thomson passed his sergeant’s exam and the following year the exam for inspector.

He served for seven years with the traffic department at Stonehaven and then moved to Banchory.

Colleagues have paid tribute to him, describing him as a “great” community police officer.