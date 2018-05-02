Decision soon on pool opening

A decision is expected shortly on whether a popular Stonehaven tourist attraction can open for the season at the end of the month.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that a continuing investigation into an accident at the open air pool earlier this year has delayed preparations.

It is understood a man working as part of the volunteer group Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool was injured in February.

The group has since been unable to carry out its normal preparatory work for the traditional opening at the end of May.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have met with the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool to assure them we will do everything in our power to ensure the pool opens on time, or as close to the start of the season as possible.

“We have asked our contractors to make every effort to complete the works and will make a decision soon on whether the pool will open at the end of May as planned.

“For the meantime, we would like to thank the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool for their continued dedication and support for this much-loved facility.”