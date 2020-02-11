Deeside crash victim named

Police have named a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Deeside.

He was Daniel Gilfillan, 67, of Portlethen,

In a statement released through police, Mr Gilfillan’s family described him as a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

The collision between a blue Seat Leon and a grey Renault Captur was reported to police shortly after 1.45pm on Saturday, February 8.

The incident occurred on the B9077 east of Nether Balfour, Durris.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the Road Policing Department, said: “Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who hasn’t already spoken to police to please do so.

“I am particularly keen to identify a red car which may have passed the location travelling towards Aberdeen around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20200208-1857.”