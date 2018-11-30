Doddie’s thanks to STRIVE fund-raisers

A group of Stonehaven residents who came together under the banner ‘STRIVE’ have raised more than £85,000 for motor neurone disease (MND) charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Set up by Willie Tulloch, STRIVE surpassed its initial fund-raising target of £75,000 through a series of events including a sponsored Scotland-wide cycle, local rugby tournament and charity ball.

STRIVE fund-raisers launch their campaign

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by former Scotland rugby lock, Doddie Weir after he was diagnosed with MND in 2017.

He established the charity in order to raise funds for research into the causes of the disease, while making grants to individuals suffering from it to allow as fulfilled lives as possible.

Mr Tulloch, 43, who met Doddie following the recent Scotland-South Africa test, said the response from everyone at the foundation had been fantastic.

He added: “Doddie and all of his supporters were incredibly grateful for what we managed to raise over a relatively short space of time, thanks in no small part to a huge amount of support from Scotland’s rugby community, from Orkney to the Borders.

“Meeting Doddie in person at the end of the campaign, having caught up with him in Melrose during our cycle at the beginning of our efforts, was pretty special.

“He is such an inspirational character and has demonstrated incredible bravery and great integrity since revealing he had MND. We are just pleased that the funds we have raised will go some way to help those suffering from the disease and that the work we’ve done has hopefully helped raise the profile of the cause.”

Doddie, who won 61 caps for Scotland and selection for the British and Irish Lions, said: “Willie and the team in Stonehaven set themselves a really ambitious fundraising target, so to have not only reached it but actually surpassed by such a significant amount, is an amazing achievement.”