Donation boost for charities

A local mental health charity has been given a funding boost.

Pillar Kincardine has received a £3500 donation from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Kincardineshire.

Stonehaven group, Friends of Carronhill, were also presented with a similar amount at an event hosted in the town by the Lodge last Friday.

At the presentation, Pillar’s Martin Potter spoke about his experience of mental illness and the support he received from Pillar at the cheque presentation.

Mr Potter also emphasised the importance for men to talk to a friend or family member if they are experiencing difficulties with their mental health and to seek professional help if necessary.

Brian Christie, representing the Kincardineshire Lodge, thanked Pillar for giving a “first class insight into the very important work Pillar Kincardine do”.

In response to increasing numbers of men using Pillar’s services and following the success of the ongoing Mind and Body Programme for women, the charity intends to use the donation to start up a similar programme for men.

Anyone wanting more information on the new project, or the ongoing weekly programme of activities and one-to-one support delivered by Pillar, contact the group on 01569 767222.

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Kincardineshire donates sums of money each year to local charities.

The Friends of Carronhill is run by volunteers consisting of parents, friends and staff of Carronhill special school.