Dons fan injured by ‘explosive’ at game

A Dons fan from the Mearns has spoken of his horror at being struck by a ‘flashbang’ while celebrating his team’s dramatic League Cup semi-final win at Hampden.

Findlay Mair, 26, sustained burns and a bleeding chest when hit by the explosive device he believes was flung from a section of the nearby Rangers support.

Findlay, originally from Inverbervie but now living in Lossiemouth, was shocked by the incident which happened just after Aberdeen scored in the later stages of the cup clash on Sunday.

A flashbang is designed to disorientate people’s senses by producing a blinding flash of light accompanied by a loud bang of more than 170 decibels.

Findlay told the Leader the outcome could have been much worse with young children in the crowd.

He said: “I was wearing my Aberdeen top and didn’t realise until I got back to my hotel that I had been bleeding through the shirt.

“It was absolute shock. I couldn’t hear for about ten minutes. You don’t expect to go to the football and have that happen to you.

“You can have safe pyrotechnics at a game but when you’re lobbing at other people who are none the wiser, when you’re surrounded by families and younger folk, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

The former Mackie Academy pupil suffered a burn wound and bleeding to the chest, which he treated himself.

Findlay said he had since watched it on TV and heard the noise of the device.

Police later called at the hotel to speak to him and told him they were investigating the incident and would be studying video footage.

Findlay added: “It didn’t ruin the day but it was a nasty experience.

“People should be able to go to games and be safe. There is no need for this type of behaviour.”