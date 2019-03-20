Dunnottar Castle the venue for students’ showcase

Six students from Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen are preparing to display their work in Dunnottar Castle in a first for the historic site.

On Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, they will showcase their paintings inside the castle during visiting hours.

The art will be displayed around both internal and external areas of the visitor attraction, giving visitors the chance to see their work in the unique setting and presenting certain challenges to the artists.

Jade Smith, one of the students preparing to take part in the exhibition, said: “We jumped at the chance to exhibit here because it is a spectacular location and a world-famous heritage site unique to Scotland.

“The castle’s history, environment, and wild location are features we are all very excited about.

“We also knew that it would bring challenges too, which is a good thing because it can push our work in new and interesting directions.”

The students are all in their third year, working towards a BA (Honours) degree in painting.

The work will focus on environmental issues and themes.

As Dunnottar is a scheduled monument, there are many practical challenges facing the students.

Jade explained: “For those of us who mainly work in painting, the fact that we cannot hang canvases or boards on the walls means that we must find other ways of presenting our work.”

They will also have to carry their work up and down the 267 steps to the castle.

The students’ works all focus on different aspects of nature and the environment.

Another student taking part in the exhibition, Rita Kermack, said: “I am intrigued by the traces of time which are left behind in our environment.

“These could be mark left by natural forces like the sea or evidence of human habitation.

“I want to create an installation made from cloth which gives clues about the traces that may have been left by the inhabitants of the castle.”