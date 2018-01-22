Dunnottar has record year

Dunnottar Castle’s record-breaking achievements have been highlighted at the Scottish Parliament.

The popular Stonehaven landmark has marked a second year of top visitor numbers with more than 110,000 going through its gates last year – which was up from the previous best of 100,000 in 2016.

North East Region Conservative MSP Tom Mason lodged a motion at Holyrood last week recognising the hard work of castle custodian Jim Wands and his team at the privately-owned attraction.

The motion noted that the castle had drawn tourists from all over the world with two thirds of visitors coming from abroad, and was rated by travel website Culture Trip as the best castle in Scotland.

The praise for Dunnottar was supported by Mr Mason’s Scottish Conservative colleagues.