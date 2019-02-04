Eardley work to be sold from collection

Work by a celebrated Mearns artist will be included in the public sale of a collection by Hertfordshire County Council in March.

A painting by the late Joan Eardley is among 428 to be auctioned from the authority’s compilation of 1800.

The sale also includes pieces by other Scots artists, Anne Redpath and Robert MacBryde.

The highlight of the collection is a pastel work by Eardley, which has an estimate of £12,000-£18,000.

Also for sale is a picture called ‘Blue Plate’ by Edinburgh School artist, Anne Redpath, which has an estimate of £10,000- £15,000 and a still life by Robert MacBryde, with an estimate of £7,000-£10,000.

Eardley, who died from cancer aged 42 in 1963, spent much of her time in Catterline and her landscapes and seascapes of the local area were widely known.

Hertfordshire counci’s compilation was started in 1949 as part of the school loan collection, a post-war initiative by Sir John Newsom, the area chief education officer at the time.

The initiative involved obtaining artworks from contemporary British artists for schools to borrow from the council, improving the educational experience of schoolchildren in local schools by exposure to real, contemporary art.

Many of the pieces were purchased from reputable dealers, artists and the ‘Pictures for Schools’ exhibitions which took place from the 1950s and 1960s.

The service has become less relevant to the evolving curriculum as students have had the opportunity to experience art in new ways, such as gallery visits or through modern technology.

It was suspended in 2012 and permanently discontinued in 2017.

The sale will take place at Cheffins Auctioneers in Cambridge on March 21.

Brett Tryner, associate at Cheffins who is handling the sale, said: “The selection on offer at Cheffins features works from some of the most renowned British artists of the 20th century.”