Awards for top apprentice

A Stonehaven apprentice has taken two top awards for construction crafts and plumbing students.

Kyle Mair, who works for Bancon Homes, was presented with the Stage 2 (1st) Award and the Grampian Building Employers Trophy at North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) Construction Crafts and Plumbing Awards Ceremony.

Kyle (20) is currently on a four-year apprenticeship in carpentry and joinery, gaining experience across the company’s North east developments while studying part-time at NESCol.

Allan Clow, Balcon Homes’ managing director, said: “We are all delighted to see Kyle’s hard work and commitment recognised by NESCol and add our congratulations on his achievement.

“Bancon Homes supports local employment opportunities and providing apprenticeships is an important part of our outreach work with schools and colleges, helping to ensure that industry-standard training runs alongside practical work experience and on-the-job learning from mentors and colleagues.”

The annual awards formally recognise the hard work and accomplishments of students who, have been involved in education and training related to the industry.

Pat Cromar, faculty manager at North East Scotland College, said: “Kyle is a professional who has produced some excellent work over the last two years and is a worthy award winner.”