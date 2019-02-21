Dunnottar hosts fundraising ceilidh

A Stonehaven primary is gearing up for a lively fundraiser.

Hipflask Ceilidh Band will play at Dunnottar School’s event for over 18s.

It will be held in the town hall tomorrow (Friday) night from 8pm until midnight.

Doors will open at 7.30pm and ceilidh-goers are being asked to bring their own refreshments.

The event is to support the funds needed for P7 pupils to embark on their end-of-year residential trip to Cromdale in Speyside.

Head teacher Lisa Williams said: “Residential trips provide a great opportunity for pupils to gain a wealth of experience and face a range of challenges that can contribute significantly to their personal development.”

To reserve tickets, call 01569 762414 or 07921188035.

All are welcome to attend the fundraiser.

Hipflask Ceilidh Band formed in 2012 as a three piece with accordion, drums and fiddle and can add piano to the line-up to play as a classic three or four-piece group.

With experience of playing small and intimate venues with just 20 people up to large-scale ceilidhs of 300 or more the band guarantee a full dance floor.