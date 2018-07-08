Getting a taste for the Edibles Trail

An inaugural community walk around Portlethen Edibles Trail was held earlier this week.

The short walking route allows people to taste various herbs and fruits.

Monday’s event was hosted by Portlethen Primary School and around 300 pupils took part along with other members of the community, including parents.

Just over a year in the planning, the trail has been supported by many different groups, both in Portlethen and in other parts of Aberdeenshire.

Ken Watson, from Portlethen Edibles Trail, said: “Although there weren’t actually too many edibles that could be picked at the time of the walk, the hope is that in the autumn the children will take their parents around the trail to pick some herbs, fruit, and nuts.

“Everyone who attended was very positive about the walk around Portlethen and the school hopes to make this an annual event.”

Leaflets giving details about the trail, and what can be found, will be printed soon and then placed at various locations around Portlethen, such as the church, library, schools and medical centre.