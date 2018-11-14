Glenbervie School: Primary receives top sport award

A Mearns school is celebrating after being recognised again with a prestigious national award for innovation and achievement in delivering school sport.

For a second time, the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award has been presented to staff and pupils at Glenbervie Primary in Drumlithie.

Glenbervie is among 284 schools awarded gold status across the country, a record number and a jump of more than a third from 2016/2017.

As part of the National Lottery funded programme, the sportscotland School Sport Award is a national initiative that is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve sport.

The award also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them.

Jenny Glennie, head teacher at Glenbervie, said it was an honour to receive the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award.

She proudly added: “Our staff, parents, volunteers, Active Schools and pupils work incredibly hard to deliver high quality PE and opportunities to take part in sports and after school clubs.

“We believe that physical education, physical activity and sport are important factors in the school curriculum and we see a huge benefit in social, emotional and mental wellbeing in our children.”

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, praised the primary school’s achievement.

He said: “Congratulations to all the staff and pupils at Glenbervie - they should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement. “Not only have they put physical education and sport at the heart of their school and local community, but they have managed to do so in a way that encourages all pupils to engage in physical activity whilst having fun at the same time.”

Mr Harris added: “sportscotland is committed to building a world-class sporting system for everyone, and a crucial part of that is putting young people at the heart.

“Working with our partners in local authorities and governing bodies of sport, we are creating closer links between physical

education, school sport and club sport, which benefits young people by providing more and better opportunities to take part in sport.”

To achieve a bronze or silver sportscotland School Sport Award, schools self-assess their current practice.

However, to gain gold status an extensive external assessment is also carried out by an independent panel of experts.