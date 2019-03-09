K&M academies post excellent set of results

A trio of Kincardine and Mearns secondary schools have posted impressive attainment result for literacy and numeracy.

Portlethen, Mackie and Mearns all went to the top of the class with 94%, 95% and 95% of their S4 pupils respectively achieving SCQF at level 4.

The figures outstripped not only the Aberdeenshire and national average by a significant margin, they were also above the schools’ benchmark virtual comparator (VC).

Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee heard on Tuesday that although the figures for attainment at level 5 were slightly lower at 57%, 69% and 71%, they still ranked higher or matched the local and national averages.

In a report to committee, education director Laurence Findlay advised that in terms of general attainment at Portlethen, most measures at S4 showed either improvement, or remained at a stable level in 2018, compared with the previous year.

He said there was a “notable improvement” in the percentage of S4 students attaining five or more awards at SCQF Level 5 (53%).

Across most measures at S5 and S6, however, attainment levels were not as strong in 2018 compared with the levels achieved the previous year, but Mr Findlay stressed that the school’s attainment is “broadly in line” with its VC.

The figures for Mackie Academy show that 58% of S4 students attained five or more awards at SCQF Level 5 – again beating the Shire and national averages.

It was a similar story for S5 pupils with 53% achieving three or more awards at Level 6.

There was a year-on-year increase in the percentage of S6 pupils achieving five or more awards at Level 6 or better at 47%.

Rounding up the positive results, Mearns Academy’s level of attainment was largely above that of its comparator, across most measures.

Some 54% of students achieve five or more awards at Level 5 or better by the end of S4, 41% attaining three or more awards at Level 6 or better by the end of S5 and 40% achieving five or more awards at Level 6 or better by the end of S6.

Mr Findlay stated: “The school’s attainment is broadly in line with that of its VC at this stage.

“There was notable improvement in all of the measures at S6, with the school’s attainment being above, or well above that of its VC across all S6 measures.”

The meeting heard that the three schools are contuining to work in partnership with one another to enhance curriculum provision for young people both in terms of preparation for the senior phase and enabling pupils to access curriculum subjects which otherwise would not have been possible.

Councillors heard that the schools are also working on joint provision for Foundation Apprenticeship programmes.

The three academies provided the area committee with a summary of the wider achievement awards and activities and hear about their successful approaches to raising attainment and achievement.

Meanwhile, all four academies within the Marr area have posted strong attainment levels for the last session.

Members of Marr Area Committee heard at their meeting recently from the head teachers at Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, and the Gordon Schools in Huntly that they were delighted with the results posted for 2017-18.