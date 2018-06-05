Lathallan pupils’ Woodview visit

Lathallan pupils studying National 5 Business Management have visited a social enterprise in Stonehaven as part of their project research.

Woodview Embroidery Services is affiliated to Cornerstone, a national charity providing social care and support to local communities.

Pupils were told how the business operates, is funded, and how it supports its volunteers to develop not only technical skills but also to grow personal and soft employability skills.

They also tried to complete some of the tasks undertaken by the volunteers.

Staff answered questions prepared as part of the pupils’ primary market research into local businesses.

Headmaster Richard Toley said “This visit gave pupils the opportunity to gain a first hand insight into the operations of this valuable local enterprise.”