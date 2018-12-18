Lathallan School praised in report

Lathallan has been praised for having a “rich and engaging outdoor learning environment”.

The Johnshaven-based independent school, which caters for nursery, junior and senior pupils received a glowing reference from Education Scotland inspectors for its outdoor learning programme.

Lathallan earned recognition at Holyrood earlier this year from North East Region MSP Liam Kerr after it was confirmed as Scotland’s leading independent school for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for the fourth consecutive year.

With a varied outdoor learning programme which includes rock scrambling lessons for nursery pupils, tuition in the school’s newly- constructed treehouse classroom and an on-site school farm, Lathallan has attracted praise from Education Scotland.

Inspectors have rated the school and nursery as “good” across all areas and called on Lathallan, a 19th century school castle that caters for around 200 pupils, to share its outdoor learning expertise with other schools across the country.

Under the title ‘practice worth sharing more widely’, Education Scotland highlighted: “The high-quality outdoor learning provision, where teachers and instructors enable every child and young person to benefit from a rich and engaging outdoor learning environment beyond the school classroom.”

Lathallan headmaster Richard Toley said: “Education Scotland has confirmed our belief that we exemplify sector leading best practice in outdoor learning in asking us to share it with others throughout Scotland.

“We are immensely proud of the outdoor learning we offer at Lathallan.

“We have extensive and inspiring grounds at our school but it is our teachers and staff who make us sector leaders in this field.”