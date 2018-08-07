Lottery boost for playground project

A Stonehaven primary has been awarded more than £8000 of National Lottery funding towards its playground project.

The cash will help to redevelop the area at Dunnottar School by installing equipment and improving space.

The grant of £8701 has come from the lottery’s Awards for all Scotland which which makes allocations from £300 to £10,000 to voluntary and community groups across the country.

Dunnottar is delighted with the latest boost to its playground improvement plans which have been strongly supported by the Stonehaven community

Mearns FM helped pupils put together a jingle and promoted the crowdfunding page on its station.

The crowdfunding took in more than £3000. Many parents and companies have also contributed.

Over £600 was raised by Stonehaven’s City Church which held a quiz night to support the project.

A grant from Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee was also approved.

Parents and organisations have donated their time or gardening equipment.

Fundraising events such as a Kilt Walk and Marathon Run are also currently being planned by some parents.

Head teacher Lisa Williamssaid: “We can now progress further with our plans to have zoned areas in the school playground.

“These zones will include a woodland area with ferns, bird-boxes and a tipi, a friendship bench, and also a quiet, meditative coastal area with a boat, sensory planting and benches.

“We also envisage having a wall of mirrors and an art area with murals created by pupils and community members. We also hope to use some of the wall space for vertical gardening.”

She added: “The school is also wanting to extend the time the children spend learning outdoors by building an outdoor classroom.

“Outdoor learning has a positive impact on the mental and physical health of children and stimulates learning.

“This has become a real ‘community project’ that is being supported by many.”

Dunnottar School was among a total of 115 groups, stretching from Lerwick to Dumfries, who shared in £794,384 from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland, announced recently.

Apllications for funding are received on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time.