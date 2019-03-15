Mearns firm teams up for scholarship

Leading Mearns food ingredients manufacturer Macphie has signed an agreement with Abertay University to create a new scholarship for students.

The scholarship is aimed at students on the BSc (Hons) Food and Consumer Science degree, starting with those who begin their third year in September, 2019.

The recipient will receive a £3,000 donation to aid their studies and will also take part in a summer placement at the Glenbervie-based firm, providing an invaluable opportunity to build up both experience and contacts.

Macphie trustee Fiona Macphie said: “Through previous projects, we are very aware of the quality and value of the Food and Consumer Science degree at Abertay.

“We decided to provide this scholarship to help support the future generation of the industry’s workforce as they gain the academic learning and practical skills to build a career in this flourishing sector.

“Through the paid summer placement, we can also offer the students exposure to the opportunities available both at Macphie and in the wider food industry.

“As the UK’s leading independent food ingredient manufacturer, Macphie works hard to make sure it has the best people in the business and this initiative will help sustain that success into the future.”

Abertay lecturer Dr Jon Wilkin, academic lead on the scholarship, added: “We are absolutely delighted to have the support of a company as prestigious as Macphie in delivering this scholarship which shows the commitment the industry has to our course.

“The recipient will benefit not only from the funding, but a wealth of experience and guidance through this placement. We very much look forward to working with Macphie in the coming years and clearly show how our course matches the criteria that industry is looking for.”

For more information on Abertay’s Food and Consumer Science course, visit https://www.abertay.ac.uk/course-search/undergraduate/food-and-consumer-science/

To find out about applying for the Macphie Scholarship, visit https://www.abertay.ac.uk/study-apply/money-fees-and-funding/scholarships/macphie-scholarship/.