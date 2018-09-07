Probe after girl goes missing from school

An investigation is under way after a young girl left an Aberdeenshire primary on her own.

The four-year-old, a pupil at Hillside School in Portlethen, wandered away on Monday and was discovered safe a short time later.

Aberdeenshire Council is reviewing supervision.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm a pupil left the school grounds on Monday, September 3, and was found safely shortly afterwards.

“We are reviewing the school’s supervision protocol and will keep parents informed of developments.”