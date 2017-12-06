Rock Challenge target

Senior pupils at Mackie Academy are already gearing up for next year’s Rock Challenge.

The performing arts competition for schools and colleges takes place in March.

A committee of S6 pupils at Mackie will put together an eight-minute performance to display their chosen theme.

They are in the midst of fundraising to cover the cost of taking part in Rock Challenge and recently received a cheque for £250 from Stonehaven and District Lions Club.

Sufficient funds are needed to pay for set, hair, make-up, costumes, team t-shirts, transport to the event and entry fees for a cast of 90 people.

The group has other cash-gathering events in the pipeline in order to reach its £6000 target, including a school ceilidh and a bag pack in the local Co-op.

The Mackie team hopes to make it through to the Scottish finals in Dundee in June.