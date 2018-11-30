Stonehaven student graduates after changing career path

A Stonehaven student graduated with an HND in legal services at a recent North East Scotland College (NESCol) ceremony.

But it was not Alex Grogan’s original career path.

The young student explained: “I left Mackie Academy at 17 and went to college to study health and social care.

“I’d started my second year before I realised this wasn’t the course I should have been doing.”

Alex, 22, left college mid-way through her HNC qualification and worked in retail until she was able to come back to college the following year.

This time, she applied to study business.

Alex said: “I studied NC Business at NESCol and met some incredible people who are still my friends today, but when I went on to my HNC, I ended up having to drop out due to illness.”

Despite health issues, Alex continued to seek out opportunities for herself and found work as a CSR administrator on the AWPR construction project.

This employment gave her time to reassess her future.

She knew that she had always wanted to work in the criminal justice sector, and so decided to apply to NESCol again – this time for an HND in legal services.

Alex continued: “During my two years at NESCol studying legal services, I have learned so much.

“Every day I learned something new.

“I loved my lecturers and my classmates, and I gained confidence along the way.

“I ended up successfully passing my HND with As.”

Taking her confidence and skills to the next level, Alex is now at Robert Gordon University, where she went straight into the third year of a BA (Hons) law and management degree.

She says of her varied path towards her dream job: “I have learned that it’s okay to be unsure of what you want in life, and it’s never too late to start planning your future.”

The graduation ceremony was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops Hotel.