Stonehaven students are honoured at college awards

Two Stonehaven students have been given awards at a formal ceremony held recently at North East Scotland College.

Geena Hay, 24, was presented with the Amanda Mills Award while Carol Herd, 42, was received a Student Achievement Award.

Both were given to recognise their outstanding efforts in their studies over the past year.

The Amanda Mills Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in HND Social Sciences, is presented annually in memory of the former social sciences studen.

Carol had been a full-time mother for 15 years before she decided to rekindle her love for all things creative by returning to college to study hairdressing.

She has won a number of in-house competitions and come second at the North East Hair & Beauty Festival in the ‘Vintage Hair Up’ category