EU cash to battle Catterline erosion

A Mearns village has secured more than half a million pounds of EU funding to tackle coastal erosion and landslides.

Catterline is to share in a £10.8million pot to protect its crumbling cliffs.

The community has been selected as one of seven “open-air” labs across Europe under an EU-funded research scheme.

A team of engineers from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) will use the £540,000 grant to devise eco-friendly ways to protect the historic fishing village from erosion, flooding and rainfall-induced landslides over the next four years.

Researchers from GCU plan to work with the community to design “nature-based solutions” to safeguard half of the bay, which is deemed to be “failing”.

The erosion threatens a number of properties and the access road to the harbour.

Professor Rohinton Emmanuel, principal investigator of the project for GCU, said: “It’s a very scenic area and we want to protect its natural beauty.

“We are looking to do something different with natural solutions that produce the same goals as conventional engineering.

“We will come up with a strategy with the people there. It will be key to get buy-in from all of the stakeholders in Catterline, so everyone can work together on this.”

Catterline inspired some of the acclaimed local artist Joan Eardley’s most famous paintings.

Her ashes were scattered on the shingle beach below her clifftop cottage following her death in 1963.

Pieter voor de Poorte, chair of the Catterline Braes Action Group, said: “Catterline has a long-standing relationship with Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

“The work carried out by GCU has led to an increased understanding of the mechanisms which undermine the integrity of the local braes.

“The group looks forward to continuing this relationship.”