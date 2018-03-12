Fallen tree damages footbridge in woods

A tree has been blown over demolishing a footbridge popular with walkers in Stonehaven’s Dunnottar Woods.

The horse chestnut - a prominent feature - fell on a bridge over the Glasslaw Burn during recent gales.

It means visitors to the woods, on the south of the town, will have to take alternative paths through the forest.

Neil Taylor, communities and recreation ranger with the local Forest Enterprise Scotland team, said: “This horse chestnut - quite a well-known feature in Dunnottar Woods – was of an age that it was not safe anymore and we were planning to take it down.

“Unfortunately the recent snow and wind beat us to it.”

He added: “Thankfully no-one was hurt in the incident but it has completely demolished one of the footbridges over the Glasslaw burn.

“We’ll clear the tree as soon as possible but the bridge will take longer to replace.

“Luckily there is no shortage of alternative routes through the woods so the woodlands are still open for visitors.”

Visitors can walk to the woods from the town, using a number of entrances between Carron Gardens and Woodcot Brae .