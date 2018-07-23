Rotarians take part in local beach clean

Stonehaven Rotary Club recently held its first beach clean.

Nearly 30 club members, family and friends volunteered for the tidy-up.

Newly-appointed club president John Balsillie said: “No one likes to see rubbish anywhere – be it on our beach, in our parks, on our streets or in our countryside.

“At the start of what we hope will be another busy and successful season for Stonehaven we wanted to do our bit to keep the beach clean for locals and visitors to enjoy and to remove plastic that will endanger our marine wildlife.”

He added: “It was a successful beach clean and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“Each piece of plastic and rubbish removed is a piece that will not end up as marine litter and plastic pollution.”

The club was guided by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), a marine conservation charity working with communities to protect seas, beaches and marine life.

Inspired by David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II – the Rotarians are also supporting #2minutebeachclean, encouraging people to spend two minutes picking beach litter, or anywhere that will help improve the environment.