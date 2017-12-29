Fashion show boost

Stonehaven’s Kirktown Garden Centre has raised £1734 from a charity fashion show in aid of the Sandpiper Trust.

The event showcased the centre’s autumn/winter clothing range from suppliers including Marble, Tulchan, Powder, Brakeburn, Braintree and Tigi.

More than 120 guests were treated to canapes from Kirktown restaurant head chef Kevin Golding throughout the evening and entertainment was provided by a violin duet from Glenn and Douglas Shiach, the centre manager’s sons.

Claire Maitland, co-founder of the Sandpiper Trust, who attended the event in October, said: “We are truly delighted with the support we have received from Kirktown Garden Centre.

“The Stonehaven community has always been very active raising funds for the charity and in return the Sandpiper Trust saves lives.”