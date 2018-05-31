Feein’ Market set to draw the crowds

A packed programme of entertainment has been lined up for the annual Feein’ Market in Stonehaven this Saturday.

Market Square and the town hall will once again host the premier event in the town’s entertainment and social calendar

The traditional market layout has been extended to take in the Farmers Market and to improve the facilities in general for Feein’ Market visitors and stallholders.

At the helm for the 18th year are members of Stonehaven and District Lions Club who have spearheaded the transformation of the hugely-popular event since they took over its organisation.

They inherited the running of the Feein’ Market from the local business association and pledged that the club would build on the success of the market, year on year, so that the entire community could benefit.

David Lawman, who is Feein’ Market convener, said: “The bigger and better the event - the bigger the draw and that means more income for all the charities, businesses and organisations with stalls both in the town square and in the town hall, not to mention more money in the tills for local shops, restaurants and pubs.

“The importance of the Feein’ Market to provide much-needed funds to a whole range of clubs, charities and organisations in the town and surrounding area cannot be underestimated.”

He added: “It has been estimated that in the region of £50,000 is raised in the square at the various stalls during the day.

“And that is a fantastic figure which is only made possible by staging the Feein’ Market and the Lions Club is only too happy to play the lead role in making that sort of fund raising target achievable.

“The better the programme, the better the organisation, the better everyone benefits.”

The Feein’ Market has come a long way since its traditional beginnings more than a century ago when itinerant agricultural workers flocked to the square to be hired for the forthcoming year.

But it’s still a day when the county comes to Stonehaven for the day for a bit of banter, a few drinks and to spend some money.

The programme in the square gets under way at 9.45am with a display by Stonehaven Pipe Band followed at 10am with the opening ceremony performed by athlete Kelsey Stewart, Stonehaven’s Commonwealth Games Scottish team member.#

Town hall entertainment will start at 10am with Scottish dancing by the Lindsay School of Dance.

There will be a variety of both indoor and outdoor stalls open throughout the day.

The pipe band will bring the market to a close at 4pm.