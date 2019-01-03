Fiery welcome to the New Year in Stonehaven

Thousands turned out for Stonehaven’s world-famous Hogmanay celebration.

The traditional fireball-swinging had people lining up before 10pm for the midnight ceremony.

The fireballs dazzle the crowds. Picture: Jasperimage

And the gates were closed by 11.30 with more than 10,000 ready for the fiery celebration along High Street.

Ross Milne, chairman of the fireballs association committee, said: “We had an extremely busy and successful event.

“I think the mild weather encouraged people out and they took our advice to get down early for a good spot.

“As always, there was a brilliant atmosphere with everyone cheering all the fireball swingers on.”

PyroCeltica performed before the main event. Picture: Jasperimage

Newtonhill Pipe Band and Guarana Street Band kept the crowds entertained from 10pm until just before midnight with the added spectacle of PyroCeltica fire performers.

Ross added: “This year saw a first, in that during the build-up to the fireballs themselves, we had a group of local children spinning balls of light - a sort of ‘junior’ fireballs.

“They did a brilliant job and were very well received by the crowd. I think that could be the start of something new for us.”

The event drew spectators from around the globe, including a 25-strong group from Andorra.

Early last year, representatives from the fireballs committee travelled to the principality between France and Spain to see its own fire festival.

The trip resulted in the return visit.

Ross said: “The crowd were very generous in their donations, which is always very much appreciated.

“A massive thank-you goes to the main sponsor, Stewart Milne Homes, and all the other local businesses who help us out.

“A special mention must go to Groundwater Lift Trucks - their support is invaluable to the event.”