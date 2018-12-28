Final curtain falls for Blitz

Blitz Entertainment took a final bow earlier this month after 26 years and more than 2000 live performances.

The Stonehaven-based professional theatre company covered most aspects of the performing arts, while concentrating on film, television, stage and interactive events.

Blitz built up thousands of clients worldwide

Blitz has performed serious plays, pantos ‘Joke Restaurant’ nights and medieval banquets and toured with stage musicals like ‘One Vision,’ a Tribute to Freddie Mercury. ‘Monboddo,’ a musical set in the 1750s, The Ultimate Show Stoppers and actors and musicians for ‘Third Degree Burns’ a farce about Burns Night celebrations.

It is perhaps best known for its 20 award-winning murder mystery evenings and weekends which were performed all over the world.

The company, now up for sale, bowed out with a show at the Maryculter House Hotel.