Finn has plenty of influence

A young Mearns man is in the running for a top award in a contest run by the UK-wide student newspaper, The Tab.

Finn Marsden, from Monboddo near Auchenblae, is listed among the 250 most influential students from universities across the country, as nominated by students.

The actual vote is to determine where each nominee ranks within the 250, with number one being the ‘UK’s most influential student’ and voted on by the general public.

Students are recognised for different extracurricular achievements including, and not limited to, sports, media, activism, blogging and music.

Finn, 19, was nominated for his work with Edinburgh University’s student radio station, FreshAir.org.uk.

He explained: “I am part of the station’s management committee and act as the head of training, teaching all of our new members to become fully-fledged presenters.

“I also present my own show on the station, entitled ‘Under the Radar’, which is dedicated to acting as a platform for undiscovered music from Edinburgh and across the UK.”

The former Auchenblae Primary and Lathallan pupil added: “The feeling of being placed in this list of 250 is one that I believe will last with me for my whole life.

“It’s so heart-warming to know that people appreciate the work that I put into the radio station, especially when I get to love the job that I do.”

Anyone wanting to vote for him should follow the link: https://thetab.com/uk/brands/voxi-power-250?utm_source=sponsored&utm_medium=university&utm_campaign=tabpages&fbclid=IwAR2UwKFnsA7wOgw47LrLfgfuWWAEPZWkAywAbr1W9P_IOYDhFvY2xWBDmQs