Five people have been injured, one seriously, in a road crash south of Stonehaven.

The incident on the A92 at Mill of Uras involved a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV.

The collision occurred around 12.55pm.

The road has been closed to southbound vehicles at Dunnottar Castle and northbound at the B967.

It will remain closed for some time to allow for investigation work. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.