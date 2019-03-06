Flood scheme open day

An event in Stonehaven next week will give the local community the chance to meet the team behind constructing the town’s flood protection scheme.

McLaughlin and Harvey Ltd will carry out the work on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council following a detailed and rigorous competitive tender process.

The firm is keen to work with the community to ensure any disruption throughout construction is carefully managed.

A community liaison officer has been appointed as part of the contractor’s team and will be actively involved in updating progress.

On Wednesday, March 13, there will be an informal open day for people to meet the firm’s representatives at Stonehaven Bowling Club.

It will run from noon until 9pm.